Jimmy Stanger Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jimmy Stanger looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Stanger's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Stanger's Recent Performances
- Stanger has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Stanger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -11.
- Jimmy Stanger has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has an average of 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger is averaging 0.936 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stanger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.488 (19th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.0 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stanger ranks 158th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.465, while he ranks 104th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.05%.
- On the greens, Stanger has registered a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR, while he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.83. He has broken par 29.40% of the time (10th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|305.0
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|65.05%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.83
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|10
|29.40%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|14.58%
|13.19%
Stanger's Best Finishes
- Stanger has played nine tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
- Stanger, who has 193 points, currently sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Stanger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Stanger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.006.
- Stanger produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 27th in the field at 2.401. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 3.538. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.594, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 35th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
Stanger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.488
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.465
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.042
|0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.034
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.100
|0.936
Stanger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|65-66-66-69
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|68-68-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-71-67-69
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-18
|83
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
