Jimmy Stanger Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Stanger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.006.

Stanger produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 27th in the field at 2.401. In that tournament, he finished 35th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 3.538. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.594, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 35th in that tournament).