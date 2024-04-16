PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jim Herman Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Jim Herman of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course April 18-21, Jim Herman will try to improve upon his last performance in the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2019, he shot -3 and finished 61st at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

    Latest odds for Herman at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Herman has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently (in 2019), posting a score of -3 and finishing 61st.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Herman's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20196169-70-76-70-3

    Herman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Herman has an average finish of 58th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Herman has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Jim Herman has averaged 270.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Herman is averaging -1.558 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Herman is averaging 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Herman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172290.0270.8
    Greens in Regulation %9067.46%47.22%
    Putts Per Round19130.1931.0
    Par Breakers18918.33%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance17916.31%13.19%

    Herman's Best Finishes

    • Herman played 27 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Last season Herman's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -9 and finished 49th in that event.
    • Herman placed 201st in the FedExCup standings with 95 points last season.

    Herman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0380.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green185-0.5791.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.300-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting182-0.497-1.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Total189-1.4130.038

    Herman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7067-71-70-68-83
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC78-72+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6371-63-71-74-54
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open7269-69-77-76+73
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7170-67-76-72+53
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7769-70-80-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-68-72-70-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4970-70-70-69-95

    All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

