Jim Herman Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Jim Herman of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
When he takes the course April 18-21, Jim Herman will try to improve upon his last performance in the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2019, he shot -3 and finished 61st at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Herman has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently (in 2019), posting a score of -3 and finishing 61st.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Herman's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2019
|61
|69-70-76-70
|-3
Herman's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Herman has an average finish of 58th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Herman has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Jim Herman has averaged 270.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Herman is averaging -1.558 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Herman is averaging 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
Herman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|290.0
|270.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|67.46%
|47.22%
|Putts Per Round
|191
|30.19
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|189
|18.33%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|16.31%
|13.19%
Herman's Best Finishes
- Herman played 27 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season Herman's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -9 and finished 49th in that event.
- Herman placed 201st in the FedExCup standings with 95 points last season.
Herman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.038
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|185
|-0.579
|1.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.300
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.497
|-1.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|189
|-1.413
|0.038
Herman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|63
|71-63-71-74
|-5
|4
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|72
|69-69-77-76
|+7
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|70-67-76-72
|+5
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|77
|69-70-80-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-68-72-70
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.