Jim Herman Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five events, Herman has an average finish of 58th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Herman has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Jim Herman has averaged 270.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Herman is averaging -1.558 Strokes Gained: Putting.