Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Vegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.361.

Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.770. He finished 22nd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 1.981 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.770). That ranked 53rd in the field.