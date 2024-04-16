Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Jhonattan Vegas of Colombia plays his chips on the 13th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
After he finished fourth in this tournament in 2022, Jhonattan Vegas has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Vegas' average finish has been 16th, and his average score -10, over his last four appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- In 2022, Vegas finished fourth (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Vegas' Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|4
|70-70-65-68
|-15
|3/25/2021
|18
|73-70-72-68
|-5
|9/24/2020
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|3/28/2019
|26
|69-69-69-72
|-9
Vegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Vegas has an average finish of 39th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Vegas has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Vegas has an average of -2.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas is averaging 0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Vegas has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.421, which ranks 26th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 16th, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas ranks 21st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.562, while he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.00%.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.901 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 179th on TOUR, while he ranks 177th with a putts-per-round average of 30.00. He has broken par 25.83% of the time (53rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|308.4
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|70.00%
|68.75%
|Putts Per Round
|177
|30.00
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.83%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|16.11%
|15.63%
Vegas' Best Finishes
- Vegas has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Vegas has 57 points, ranking him 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Vegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.361.
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.770. He finished 22nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 1.981 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.770). That ranked 53rd in the field.
- Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 22nd in the field.
Vegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.421
|1.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.562
|2.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.388
|-1.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.901
|-2.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.306
|0.379
Vegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.