2H AGO

Jason Dufner Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Jason Dufner of the United States reacts to his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    After he placed 58th in this tournament in 2023, Jason Dufner has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Dufner at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Dufner has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of -4.
    • Dufner last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, finishing 58th with a score of -1.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Dufner's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20235872-70-72-73-1
    3/24/20222870-73-67-71-7

    Dufner's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Dufner has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Dufner finished 45th in his only finish over his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of -14 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Jason Dufner has averaged 282.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Dufner .

    Dufner's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance112299.1282.1
    Greens in Regulation %5168.62%53.42%
    Putts Per Round17829.6729.6
    Par Breakers14320.82%21.79%
    Bogey Avoidance12914.53%12.39%

    Dufner's Best Finishes

    • Dufner participated in 32 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times (40.6%).
    • Last season Dufner's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship. He shot -9 and finished 19th in that event.
    • Dufner's 146 points last season ranked him 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dufner's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.111-0.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.101-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1220.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190-0.6970.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.5860.038

    Dufner's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-77+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5273-70-73-70-27
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-77+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-66-67-70-1124
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2468-67-69-70-1422
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-69-66-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1966-71-72-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6670-67-75-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-70-70-65-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-67-7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

