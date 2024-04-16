Jason Dufner Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Jason Dufner of the United States reacts to his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
After he placed 58th in this tournament in 2023, Jason Dufner has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Dufner has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of -4.
- Dufner last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, finishing 58th with a score of -1.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Dufner's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|58
|72-70-72-73
|-1
|3/24/2022
|28
|70-73-67-71
|-7
Dufner's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Dufner has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Dufner finished 45th in his only finish over his last five events.
- He finished with a score of -14 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Jason Dufner has averaged 282.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dufner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|299.1
|282.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|68.62%
|53.42%
|Putts Per Round
|178
|29.67
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|143
|20.82%
|21.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|14.53%
|12.39%
Dufner's Best Finishes
- Dufner participated in 32 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times (40.6%).
- Last season Dufner's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship. He shot -9 and finished 19th in that event.
- Dufner's 146 points last season ranked him 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Dufner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.111
|-0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.101
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.122
|0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|190
|-0.697
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.586
|0.038
Dufner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|52
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-66-67-70
|-11
|24
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-69-66
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|66-71-72-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|70-67-75-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-70-70-65
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-67
|-7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
