Jason Dufner Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five events, Dufner has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Dufner finished 45th in his only finish over his last five events.

He finished with a score of -14 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Jason Dufner has averaged 282.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting.