James Hahn Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: James Hahn of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
After he placed sixth in this tournament in 2020, James Hahn has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Hahn has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship once of late, in 2020. He finished sixth, posting a score of -13.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hahn's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/24/2020
|6
|68-68-70-69
|-13
Hahn's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hahn has an average finish of 50th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Hahn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, James Hahn has averaged 289.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn is averaging 4.113 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hahn has an average of 0.322 in his past five tournaments.
Hahn's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|298.9
|289.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|68.33%
|57.84%
|Putts Per Round
|179
|29.68
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|158
|20.28%
|24.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|15.14%
|13.07%
Hahn's Best Finishes
- Hahn took part in 26 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Hahn's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -8 and finished 33rd in that event.
- Hahn's 164 points last season placed him 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Hahn's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.315
|-1.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.159
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.280
|-1.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.204
|4.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.328
|0.322
Hahn's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|69-73-73-72
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-64
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|70-68-66-70
|-10
|18
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|62
|69-68-72-71
|-4
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|71-67-73-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|68
|72-67-75-73
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-70-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-70-70-66
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|72
|70-69-72-72
|+3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
