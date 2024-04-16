James Hahn Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five tournaments, Hahn has an average finish of 50th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Hahn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.

Off the tee, James Hahn has averaged 289.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hahn is averaging 4.113 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.