2H AGO

James Hahn Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: James Hahn of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    After he placed sixth in this tournament in 2020, James Hahn has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Hahn has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship once of late, in 2020. He finished sixth, posting a score of -13.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Hahn's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/24/2020668-68-70-69-13

    Hahn's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hahn has an average finish of 50th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Hahn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, James Hahn has averaged 289.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn is averaging 4.113 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hahn has an average of 0.322 in his past five tournaments.
    Hahn's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114298.9289.5
    Greens in Regulation %6368.33%57.84%
    Putts Per Round17929.6829.4
    Par Breakers15820.28%24.51%
    Bogey Avoidance15415.14%13.07%

    Hahn's Best Finishes

    • Hahn took part in 26 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season Hahn's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -8 and finished 33rd in that event.
    • Hahn's 164 points last season placed him 171st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.315-1.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.159-0.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.280-1.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.2044.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.3280.322

    Hahn's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4967-72-68-72-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5067-69-66-71-116
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5769-73-73-72-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-64+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3570-68-66-70-1018
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open6269-68-72-71-45
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4571-67-73-71-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6872-67-75-73+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-70-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-70-70-66-821
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-68E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7270-69-72-72+33

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

