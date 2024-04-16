Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Norlander has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.

Henrik Norlander has averaged 286.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Norlander is averaging 0.294 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.