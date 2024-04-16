Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Henrik Norlander looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he finished 22nd shooting -10 in this tournament in 2023.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Norlander has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -10.
- Norlander finished 22nd (with a score of -10) in his most recent go-round at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2023).
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Norlander's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|22
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|9/24/2020
|MC
|75-69
|E
Norlander's Recent Performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 286.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander is averaging 0.294 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 0.196 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norlander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|292.3
|286.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|53.82%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.59
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|155
|20.39%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.43%
|11.11%
Norlander's Best Finishes
- Norlander teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 51.6%.
- Last season Norlander's best performance came when he shot -26 and finished second at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Norlander placed 146th in the FedExCup standings with 229 points last season.
Norlander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-1.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.004
|3.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.040
|-1.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.279
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.424
|0.196
Norlander's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-71-73-70
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-76-71
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|28
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|19
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
