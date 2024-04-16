PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Henrik Norlander looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he finished 22nd shooting -10 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Norlander has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -10.
    • Norlander finished 22nd (with a score of -10) in his most recent go-round at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2023).
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Norlander's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20232272-67-69-70-10
    9/24/2020MC75-69E

    Norlander's Recent Performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Henrik Norlander has averaged 286.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander is averaging 0.294 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 0.196 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Norlander .

    Norlander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165292.3286.9
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%53.82%
    Putts Per Round17329.5930.3
    Par Breakers15520.39%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.43%11.11%

    Norlander's Best Finishes

    • Norlander teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 51.6%.
    • Last season Norlander's best performance came when he shot -26 and finished second at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Norlander placed 146th in the FedExCup standings with 229 points last season.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.182-1.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0043.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green980.040-1.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.2790.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.4240.196

    Norlander's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-73+6--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-71-73-70E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3466-67-69-69-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-76-71+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8171-68-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2869-67-70-69-1319
    July 27-303M Open5767-71-69-72-55
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-78+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship265-67-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3567-64-73-69-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

