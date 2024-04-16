Hayden Springer Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
In his last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Hayden Springer ended the weekend at +1, good for a 58th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 trying for a higher finish.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Springer is competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Springer's Recent Performances
- Springer has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five tournaments.
- Hayden Springer has averaged 308.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has an average of -0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Springer has an average of -0.227 in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Springer owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.315 (42nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.5 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer has a -0.344 mark (147th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Springer's 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, and his 27.95 putts-per-round average ranks 10th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|307.5
|308.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|63.38%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|27.95
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|17
|28.03%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|17.17%
|15.43%
Springer's Best Finishes
- Springer has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Springer has 127 points, placing him 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.794.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.227. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292. He finished 72nd in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.224, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
- Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Springer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.315
|0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.344
|-0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.066
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.359
|-0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.396
|-0.227
Springer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
