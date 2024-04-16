Hayden Springer Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.794.

Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.227. He finished 38th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292. He finished 72nd in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.224, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).