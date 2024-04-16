Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Buckley has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 13th, posting a score of -11.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Buckley's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|13
|68-74-68-67
|-11
Buckley's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Buckley has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Buckley finished 61st in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, he finished 2 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -3.594 in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Buckley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197 (130th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.7 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 167th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.634. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.14%.
- On the greens, Buckley's -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 102nd. He has broken par 20.77% of the time (164th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|293.7
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|60.14%
|58.80%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|29.00
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|164
|20.77%
|14.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|19.57%
|19.44%
Buckley's Best Finishes
- Buckley has participated in 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- With 33 points, Buckley currently ranks 176th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.762. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.383 (he finished 61st in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.657 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 61st in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.841), which ranked 13th in the field.
- Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.197
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.634
|-1.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.282
|-1.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.046
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.159
|-3.594
Buckley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-67-73-71
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-74-71-70
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.