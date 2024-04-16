Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.762. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.383 (he finished 61st in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.657 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 61st in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.841), which ranked 13th in the field.