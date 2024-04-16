Harry Higgs Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. He finished 38th at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2023.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Higgs finished 38th (with a score of -5) in his lone appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Higgs' Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|38
|71-69-69-74
|-5
Higgs' Recent Performances
- Higgs has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Higgs has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -2 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Harry Higgs has averaged 286.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Higgs is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgs has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|301.6
|286.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|64.68%
|19.91%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.32
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|75
|22.55%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|14.55%
|14.35%
Higgs' Best Finishes
- Higgs played 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 14 times (46.7%).
- Last season Higgs put up his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 12th with a score of -11 (five shots back of the winner).
- Higgs compiled 274 points last season, which placed him 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgs' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|192
|-0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|185
|-1.226
|-
Higgs' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-66-67-73
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-69-68-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|69-69-69-70
|-7
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-64-72-80
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-70-65-72
|-7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.