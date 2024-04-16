PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Harry Higgs Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. He finished 38th at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Higgs finished 38th (with a score of -5) in his lone appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Higgs' Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20233871-69-69-74-5

    Higgs' Recent Performances

    • Higgs has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Higgs has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of -2 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harry Higgs has averaged 286.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Higgs is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgs has an average of in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgs .

    Higgs' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85301.6286.2
    Greens in Regulation %16264.68%19.91%
    Putts Per Round2228.3229.0
    Par Breakers7522.55%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance13014.55%14.35%

    Higgs' Best Finishes

    • Higgs played 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 14 times (46.7%).
    • Last season Higgs put up his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 12th with a score of -11 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Higgs compiled 274 points last season, which placed him 136th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee182-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green192-0.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total185-1.226-

    Higgs' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-77+12--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-66-67-73-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-69-68-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5769-69-69-70-75
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC68-79+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-77+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6869-64-72-80-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6868-70-65-72-7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.