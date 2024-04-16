PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Harrison Endycott finished 58th in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, shooting a -1 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 18-21 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Endycott has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -1 and finishing 58th.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Endycott's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20235875-69-71-72-1

    Endycott's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Endycott has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
    • Harrison Endycott has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott is averaging -0.833 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -2.030 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Endycott has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.145 this season, which ranks 78th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.6 yards) ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Endycott ranks 162nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.542, while he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.50%.
    • On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a putts-per-round average of 28.88, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159287.6289.0
    Greens in Regulation %15162.50%63.10%
    Putts Per Round8428.8828.8
    Par Breakers10024.31%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance11115.63%13.49%

    Endycott's Best Finishes

    • Endycott, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
    • Currently, Endycott sits 180th in the FedExCup standings with 24 points.

    Endycott's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Endycott put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field at 1.551.
    • Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.461 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott delivered his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.631. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Endycott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.863, which ranked him 32nd in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
    • Endycott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked in the field.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1450.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.542-1.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.077-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.425-0.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.899-2.030

    Endycott's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5974-66-71-75+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5069-64-74-66-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1272-68-69-68-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6668-69-70-73-44
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-65-74-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-71-69-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-68-62-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4269-71-68-70-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-72-69-71+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

