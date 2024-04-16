Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 53rd.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Endycott has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.

Harrison Endycott has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Endycott is averaging -0.833 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.