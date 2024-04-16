Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Harrison Endycott finished 58th in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, shooting a -1 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 18-21 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Endycott has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -1 and finishing 58th.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Endycott's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|58
|75-69-71-72
|-1
Endycott's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Endycott has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
- Harrison Endycott has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott is averaging -0.833 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -2.030 Strokes Gained: Total.
Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Endycott has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.145 this season, which ranks 78th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.6 yards) ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Endycott ranks 162nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.542, while he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.50%.
- On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a putts-per-round average of 28.88, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|287.6
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|62.50%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.88
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|100
|24.31%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|15.63%
|13.49%
Endycott's Best Finishes
- Endycott, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
- Currently, Endycott sits 180th in the FedExCup standings with 24 points.
Endycott's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Endycott put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field at 1.551.
- Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.461 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott delivered his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.631. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Endycott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.863, which ranked him 32nd in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- Endycott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked in the field.
Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.145
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.542
|-1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.077
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.425
|-0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.899
|-2.030
Endycott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|74-66-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|69-64-74-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|72-68-69-68
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-65-74-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-68-62-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-72-69-71
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.