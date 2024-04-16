Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.236.

Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.558.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg produced his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.990. In that tournament, he finished 45th.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.395, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 19th in that event).