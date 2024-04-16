Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg shot -8 and placed 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Sigg has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 17th.
- Sigg finished 25th (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2022).
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Sigg's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|25
|69-69-73-69
|-8
|3/25/2021
|9
|72-70-70-69
|-7
Sigg's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Sigg has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Sigg has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 290.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Sigg has an average of -2.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg is averaging -0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Sigg has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.012 this season (100th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.5 yards) ranks 150th, while his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 32nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.449, while he ranks 51st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.26%.
- On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.75, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|289.5
|290.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|67.26%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.75
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|153
|21.63%
|15.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.70%
|13.19%
Sigg's Best Finishes
- Sigg, who has played 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- With 120 points, Sigg currently ranks 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.236.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.558.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg produced his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.990. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.395, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 19th in that event).
- Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 19th in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.012
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.449
|1.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.154
|1.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.646
|-2.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.055
|-0.196
Sigg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|72-64-71-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
