George McNeill Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: George McNeill of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
George McNeill looks for a better result in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he finished 62nd shooting E in this tournament in 2023.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, McNeill has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of -8.
- McNeill finished 62nd (with a score of E) in his most recent go-round at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2023).
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
McNeill's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|62
|72-72-70-74
|E
|3/24/2022
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|3/25/2021
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|9/24/2020
|41
|69-70-75-68
|-6
|3/28/2019
|7
|70-65-71-68
|-14
McNeill's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- McNeill has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- George McNeill has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNeill is averaging -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McNeill is averaging -4.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNeill's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.5
|288.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|60.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.19
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.06%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.40%
|22.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McNeill's Best Finishes
- McNeill took part in six tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- McNeill placed 242nd in the FedExCup standings with 6 points last season.
McNeill's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.217
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McNeill's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNeill as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
