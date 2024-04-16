PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Garrick Higgo of South Africa hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 33rd-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Higgo is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Higgo's Recent Performances

    • Higgo has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Higgo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 1.927 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of 1.840 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 this season (112th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranks 11th, while his 51.4% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo sports a -0.336 mark (146th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 39th on TOUR, while he ranks 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.74. He has broken par 25.99% of the time (47th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11308.7311.5
    Greens in Regulation %7566.31%66.34%
    Putts Per Round6528.7428.9
    Par Breakers4725.99%23.86%
    Bogey Avoidance10115.41%13.40%

    Higgo's Best Finishes

    • Higgo, who has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).
    • With 100 points, Higgo currently ranks 124th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 34th in the field at 1.512.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0610.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.3360.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green125-0.131-1.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3721.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.1571.840

    Higgo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3069-68-68-65-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D82+12--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

