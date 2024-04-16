Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Garrick Higgo of South Africa hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 33rd-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Higgo is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Higgo's Recent Performances
- Higgo has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Higgo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 1.927 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of 1.840 in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 this season (112th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranks 11th, while his 51.4% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo sports a -0.336 mark (146th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 39th on TOUR, while he ranks 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.74. He has broken par 25.99% of the time (47th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|308.7
|311.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|66.31%
|66.34%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.74
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.99%
|23.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|15.41%
|13.40%
Higgo's Best Finishes
- Higgo, who has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).
- With 100 points, Higgo currently ranks 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 34th in the field at 1.512.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.061
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.336
|0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.131
|-1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.372
|1.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.157
|1.840
Higgo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-73-71-75
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|82
|+12
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
