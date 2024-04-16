Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 34th in the field at 1.512.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.