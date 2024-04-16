PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Francesco Molinari of Italy plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    At the Valspar Championship, Francesco Molinari struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He is looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Molinari is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Molinari's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Molinari has an average finish of 64th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Molinari hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 64th.
    • He has an average score of even par across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Molinari has an average of -0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Molinari has an average of -1.767 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Molinari .

    Molinari's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-290.8289.6
    Greens in Regulation %-61.69%64.29%
    Putts Per Round-29.3529.6
    Par Breakers-16.20%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.25%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's Best Finishes

    • Molinari participated in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut six times (33.3%).
    • Last season Molinari's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -10 and finished 24th.
    • Molinari's 121 points last season ranked him 190th in the FedExCup standings.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.767

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4072-68-71-71-215
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-74+11--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-67+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7370-69-77-74+23
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-70+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5472-69-73-72-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

