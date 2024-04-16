Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five tournaments, Molinari has an average finish of 64th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Molinari hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 64th.

He has an average score of even par across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.

Molinari has an average of -0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.