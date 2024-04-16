Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Francesco Molinari of Italy plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
At the Valspar Championship, Francesco Molinari struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He is looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Molinari is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Molinari's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Molinari has an average finish of 64th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Molinari hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 64th.
- He has an average score of even par across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Molinari has an average of -0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Molinari has an average of -1.767 in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.8
|289.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.69%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.35
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.20%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.25%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's Best Finishes
- Molinari participated in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut six times (33.3%).
- Last season Molinari's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -10 and finished 24th.
- Molinari's 121 points last season ranked him 190th in the FedExCup standings.
Molinari's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.767
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-68-71-71
|-2
|15
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|70-69-77-74
|+2
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.