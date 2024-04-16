Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Ghim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.

Doug Ghim has averaged 286.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Ghim is averaging 0.409 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.