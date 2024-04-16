PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he placed 16th shooting -11 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Ghim's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -11, over his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Ghim last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of -11.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Ghim's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20231669-71-69-68-11
    9/24/2020MC70-74E

    Ghim's Recent Performances

    • Ghim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Doug Ghim has averaged 286.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging 0.409 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging 1.830 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ghim .

    Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.383, which ranks 31st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.3 yards) ranks 142nd, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 35th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.425, while he ranks 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
    • On the greens, Ghim's 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, and his 29.17 putts-per-round average ranks 124th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142290.3286.2
    Greens in Regulation %3168.52%65.28%
    Putts Per Round12429.1728.9
    Par Breakers9724.44%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.52%14.58%

    Ghim's Best Finishes

    • Ghim hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
    • Ghim, who has 356 points, currently ranks 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 17th in the field at 2.578.
    • Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fourth in the field at 5.989. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.315. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.747), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3831.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.4250.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.079-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.1110.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9991.830

    Ghim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2771-69-67-73-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1965-70-69-64-1644
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-69-69-1158
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-64-67-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3366-71-69-70-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.