Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he placed 16th shooting -11 in this tournament in 2023.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Ghim's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -11, over his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Ghim last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of -11.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Ghim's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|16
|69-71-69-68
|-11
|9/24/2020
|MC
|70-74
|E
Ghim's Recent Performances
- Ghim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Doug Ghim has averaged 286.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging 0.409 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging 1.830 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.383, which ranks 31st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.3 yards) ranks 142nd, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 35th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.425, while he ranks 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
- On the greens, Ghim's 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, and his 29.17 putts-per-round average ranks 124th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|290.3
|286.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|68.52%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.17
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|97
|24.44%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.52%
|14.58%
Ghim's Best Finishes
- Ghim hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
- Ghim, who has 356 points, currently ranks 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 17th in the field at 2.578.
- Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fourth in the field at 5.989. In that event, he finished eighth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.315. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.747), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.383
|1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.425
|0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.079
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.111
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.999
|1.830
Ghim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|65-70-69-64
|-16
|44
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|58
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-64-67-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
