PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Davis Thompson carded a 45th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • This is Thompson's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Thompson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Thompson has an average finish of 38th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • Davis Thompson has averaged 301.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson is averaging -0.864 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 1.101 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Thompson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.208 ranks 134th on TOUR this season, and his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson has a 0.269 average that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has registered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR, while he ranks 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.67. He has broken par 27.41% of the time (27th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51301.8301.5
    Greens in Regulation %6066.85%63.19%
    Putts Per Round5628.6729.2
    Par Breakers2727.41%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance5713.89%13.19%

    Thompson's Best Finishes

    • Thompson has played 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • With 186 points, Thompson currently ranks 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 2.747.
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.219.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 4.846 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 15th in the field.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.2080.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.269-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.3101.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.184-0.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.5541.101

    Thompson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7072-66-71-67-83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-69+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5672-75-76-73+86
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2470-69-68-67-1434
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3168-69-65-71-1124
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2268-66-69-69-837
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.