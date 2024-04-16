Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Davis Thompson carded a 45th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship trying for a better finish.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Thompson's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Thompson's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Thompson has an average finish of 38th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Davis Thompson has averaged 301.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson is averaging -0.864 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 1.101 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thompson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.208 ranks 134th on TOUR this season, and his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson has a 0.269 average that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has registered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR, while he ranks 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.67. He has broken par 27.41% of the time (27th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|301.8
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|66.85%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.67
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|27
|27.41%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|13.89%
|13.19%
Thompson's Best Finishes
- Thompson has played 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- With 186 points, Thompson currently ranks 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 2.747.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.219.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 4.846 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 15th in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.208
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.269
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.310
|1.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.184
|-0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.554
|1.101
Thompson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|72-66-71-67
|-8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.