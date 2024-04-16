Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 2.747.

Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.219.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 4.846 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.