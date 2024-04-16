David Lipsky Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 1.897 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.253. He finished 42nd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 3.574. In that tournament, he finished 41st.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.291), which ranked in the field.