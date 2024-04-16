David Lipsky Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: David Lipsky of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 9th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
David Lipsky enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 58th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Lipsky has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -12.
- Lipsky finished seventh (with a score of -13) in his most recent go-round at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2022).
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Lipsky's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|7
|73-65-68-69
|-13
|3/28/2019
|22
|71-71-66-70
|-10
Lipsky's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Lipsky has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Lipsky has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 290.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Lipsky has an average of -1.754 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -1.872 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.425 this season (157th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 165th, while his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 119th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.161. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.96%.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.46, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|286.4
|290.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|62.96%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.46
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|151
|21.76%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|18.06%
|15.28%
Lipsky's Best Finishes
- Lipsky is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Lipsky sits 172nd in the FedExCup standings with 35 points.
Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 1.897 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.253. He finished 42nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 3.574. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.291), which ranked in the field.
- Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.425
|-0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.161
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.050
|1.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.498
|-1.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.133
|-1.872
Lipsky's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-72-70
|-3
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|69-69-72-77
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-67-70-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.