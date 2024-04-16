Daniel Berger Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Daniel Berger of the United States waits on the first tee during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship from April 18-21 after a 45th-place finish in Houston, Texas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In the past five years, this is Berger's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Berger's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Berger has an average finish of 37th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Berger has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Berger has an average of -3.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging -0.967 Strokes Gained: Total.
Berger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Berger has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.354, which ranks 34th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.8 yards) ranks 147th, and his 70.2% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger owns a 0.161 average that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger has registered a -1.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 182nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 181st with a putts-per-round average of 30.56, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 24.65% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|289.8
|289.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|67.71%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|181
|30.56
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.65%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|19.10%
|15.87%
Berger's Best Finishes
- Berger has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Berger has 47 points, placing him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 2.456 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Berger put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 3.943.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357. He finished 45th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.631). That ranked 41st in the field.
- Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked 28th in the field.
Berger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.354
|1.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.161
|1.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.177
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-1.079
|-3.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.741
|-0.967
Berger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
