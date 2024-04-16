Daniel Berger Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 2.456 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

Berger put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 3.943.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357. He finished 45th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.631). That ranked 41st in the field.