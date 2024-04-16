D.A. Points Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
When he takes the course April 18-21, D.A. Points will look to build upon his last performance in the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2023, he shot -5 and placed 38th at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Points has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of -2.
- Points finished 38th (with a score of -5) in his most recent go-round at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2023).
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Points' Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|38
|68-70-75-70
|-5
|3/24/2022
|62
|72-71-75-71
|+1
|3/28/2019
|MC
|74-75
|+5
Points' Recent Performances
- Points has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Points has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -15 relative to par in his only made cut.
- D.A. Points has averaged 282.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Points is averaging -1.671 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Points has an average of -0.991 in his past five tournaments.
Points' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|282.9
|282.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.00%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.08
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.00%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.33%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Points' Best Finishes
- Points participated in 10 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut two times (20%).
- Last season Points put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -15 and finished 20th (nine shots back of the winner).
- Points earned 9 points last season, which ranked him 235th in the FedExCup standings.
Points' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.991
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Points' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-67-69-69
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Points as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
