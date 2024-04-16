Cody Gribble Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 46th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Gribble has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score of +1 across his last five events.

Cody Gribble has averaged 294.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -3.270 Strokes Gained: Putting.