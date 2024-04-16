Cody Gribble Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Cody Gribble of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
After he finished 50th in this tournament in 2023, Cody Gribble has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Gribble has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -3 and finishing 50th.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Gribble's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|50
|74-67-72-72
|-3
Gribble's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 46th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Gribble has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of +1 across his last five events.
- Cody Gribble has averaged 294.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -3.270 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -7.205 in his past five tournaments.
Gribble's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|299.9
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|67.54%
|29.76%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.34
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|88
|22.06%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|14.60%
|21.83%
Gribble's Best Finishes
- Gribble teed off in 22 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Gribble's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot -12 and finished 23rd.
- Gribble collected 209 points last season, ranking 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Gribble's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.160
|1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.059
|-3.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.002
|-1.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.309
|-3.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.210
|-7.205
Gribble's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|68-69-72-71
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-68-75-73
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-72-70-71
|-6
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-66-70-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|65-75-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|68-69-71-72
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-64-71-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-67-66-69
|-10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-66-71-71
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.