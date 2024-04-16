PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cody Gribble Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Cody Gribble of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Cody Gribble of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    After he finished 50th in this tournament in 2023, Cody Gribble has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Gribble at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Gribble has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -3 and finishing 50th.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Gribble's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20235074-67-72-72-3

    Gribble's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 46th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Gribble has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of +1 across his last five events.
    • Cody Gribble has averaged 294.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -3.270 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -7.205 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gribble .

    Gribble's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99299.9294.3
    Greens in Regulation %8867.54%29.76%
    Putts Per Round15129.3430.0
    Par Breakers8822.06%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance13414.60%21.83%

    Gribble's Best Finishes

    • Gribble teed off in 22 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Gribble's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot -12 and finished 23rd.
    • Gribble collected 209 points last season, ranking 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Gribble's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1601.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.059-3.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.002-1.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.309-3.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.210-7.205

    Gribble's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta5568-69-72-71-46
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-68-75-73+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-72-70-71-621
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-66-70-71-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5265-75-70-70-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-72+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4368-69-71-72-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-64-71-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5370-67-66-69-10--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-66-71-71-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-73+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.