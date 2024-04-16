Chase Johnson Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five events, Johnson has an average finish of 61st.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Johnson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.

Chase Johnson has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -1.381 Strokes Gained: Putting.