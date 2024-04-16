Chase Johnson Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Chase Johnson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) when he tees off in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Johnson's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Johnson's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Johnson has an average finish of 61st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Johnson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Chase Johnson has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -1.381 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Johnson is averaging -5.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.4
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.56%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.40
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.56%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.22%
|13.54%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's Best Finishes
- Johnson played three tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those three tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Johnson had his best performance at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished 51st with a score of +5 (22 shots back of the winner).
Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-4.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.469
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|70-70-68-73
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|69
|67-69-72-71
|-9
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|51
|72-70-73-74
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.