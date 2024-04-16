PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Charley Hoffman hits the links in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 after a 69th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Hoffman's average finish has been 24th, and his average score -6, over his last three appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Hoffman last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +5.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Hoffman's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/2023MC74-75+5
    3/25/20213469-72-68-77-2
    9/24/20201469-68-71-70-10

    Hoffman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hoffman has an average finish of 60th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of +3 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -2.642 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of -3.008 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoffman .

    Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoffman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.012 (96th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.3 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman ranks 78th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.126, while he ranks 128th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.68%.
    • On the greens, Hoffman's -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 102nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72299.3301.5
    Greens in Regulation %12863.68%58.73%
    Putts Per Round10229.0029.8
    Par Breakers6025.64%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance14316.88%19.05%

    Hoffman's Best Finishes

    • Hoffman has played nine tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
    • Currently, Hoffman has 332 points, placing him 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoffman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.075. In that event, he finished 69th.
    • Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 6.985 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman delivered his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.183, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0120.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.126-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.013-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.098-2.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.053-3.008

    Hoffman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta5571-67-68-74-46
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4971-67-75-73+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-69-73-72-74
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4565-69-70-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-62-65-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4270-67-70-65-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-66-77-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-67-79-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open267-68-64-64-21300
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational5069-74-72-73+413
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-70E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6972-70-77-71+23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.