Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.075. In that event, he finished 69th.

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 6.985 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman delivered his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.183, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.