Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman hits the links in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 after a 69th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent competition.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Hoffman's average finish has been 24th, and his average score -6, over his last three appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Hoffman last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +5.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Hoffman's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|3/25/2021
|34
|69-72-68-77
|-2
|9/24/2020
|14
|69-68-71-70
|-10
Hoffman's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hoffman has an average finish of 60th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hoffman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of +3 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -2.642 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of -3.008 in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoffman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.012 (96th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.3 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman ranks 78th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.126, while he ranks 128th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.68%.
- On the greens, Hoffman's -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 102nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|299.3
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|63.68%
|58.73%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|29.00
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.64%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|16.88%
|19.05%
Hoffman's Best Finishes
- Hoffman has played nine tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
- Currently, Hoffman has 332 points, placing him 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.075. In that event, he finished 69th.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 6.985 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman delivered his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.183, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.012
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.126
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.013
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.098
|-2.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.053
|-3.008
Hoffman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|71-67-68-74
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|71-67-75-73
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
