Chan Kim Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.938 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.829 mark ranked 11th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.984.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.