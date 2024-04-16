Chan Kim Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Chan Kim will play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In his most recent tournament he took 14th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -5 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In the past five years, this is Kim's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -2.335 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.160 this season (76th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.6 yards) ranks 108th, while his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 57th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.205. Additionally, he ranks 74th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.32%.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR, while he ranks 100th with a putts-per-round average of 28.97. He has broken par 26.04% of the time (44th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|294.6
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|66.32%
|64.17%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|28.97
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|44
|26.04%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.37%
|13.61%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times (80%).
- Currently, Kim sits 84th in the FedExCup standings with 222 points.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.938 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.829 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.984.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.160
|1.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.205
|0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.069
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.160
|-2.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.274
|-0.031
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
