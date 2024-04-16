Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Ramey has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Ramey is averaging 2.350 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.