Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey looks to show better in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Ramey has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship two times recently, with one win, an average finish of first, and an average score of -17.
- In 2023, Ramey failed to make the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Ramey's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|W/D
|71
|-1
|3/24/2022
|1
|70-65-69-67
|-17
Ramey's Recent Performances
- Ramey has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging 2.350 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of 0.882 in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ramey has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140, which ranks 121st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.8 yards) ranks 158th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 176th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.819. Additionally, he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.61%.
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him seventh on TOUR this season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranks 16th. He has broken par 24.57% of the time (90th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|287.8
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|62.61%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.12
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.57%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|17.52%
|16.67%
Ramey's Best Finishes
- Ramey has played 10 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Ramey ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings with 90 points.
Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.314.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.034. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.905, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.
Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.140
|0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.819
|-1.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.059
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.734
|2.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.165
|0.882
Ramey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|88-74
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.