Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey looks to show better in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Ramey has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship two times recently, with one win, an average finish of first, and an average score of -17.
    • In 2023, Ramey failed to make the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Ramey's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/2023W/D71-1
    3/24/2022170-65-69-67-17

    Ramey's Recent Performances

    • Ramey has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey is averaging 2.350 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of 0.882 in his past five tournaments.
    Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ramey has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140, which ranks 121st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.8 yards) ranks 158th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 176th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.819. Additionally, he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.61%.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him seventh on TOUR this season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranks 16th. He has broken par 24.57% of the time (90th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158287.8290.0
    Greens in Regulation %15062.61%63.89%
    Putts Per Round1628.1228.2
    Par Breakers9024.57%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance15317.52%16.67%

    Ramey's Best Finishes

    • Ramey has played 10 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Ramey ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings with 90 points.

    Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.314.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.034. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.905, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.1400.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.819-1.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.059-0.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.7342.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.1650.882

    Ramey's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-71-70-71-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-71-69-67-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC88-74+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-70+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3866-70-66-68-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-69-69-66-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

