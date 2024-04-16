Carson Young Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.213.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.646. He finished 41st in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.814, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.