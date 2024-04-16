Carson Young Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
When he takes the course April 18-21, Carson Young will look to improve upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2023, he shot -5 and placed 38th at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Young has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -5 and finishing 38th.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Young's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|38
|73-70-69-71
|-5
Young's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Young has an average finish of 55th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Young hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 55th.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five events.
- Carson Young has averaged 292.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -1.847 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.158, which ranks 77th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 134th, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 56th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.210, while he ranks 103rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.08%.
- On the greens, Young's -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, and his 29.04 putts-per-round average ranks 110th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|291.9
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|65.08%
|56.75%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.04
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|69
|25.40%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|151
|17.46%
|18.65%
Young's Best Finishes
- Young has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
- As of now, Young has accumulated 151 points, which ranks him 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.213.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.646. He finished 41st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.814, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.158
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.210
|-0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.341
|-1.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.043
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.015
|-1.847
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|67-71-65-69
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|70-68-63-66
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-66-65-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
