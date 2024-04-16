PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Carson Young Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course April 18-21, Carson Young will look to improve upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2023, he shot -5 and placed 38th at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

    Latest odds for Young at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Young has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -5 and finishing 38th.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Young's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20233873-70-69-71-5

    Young's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Young has an average finish of 55th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Young hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 55th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five events.
    • Carson Young has averaged 292.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -1.847 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.158, which ranks 77th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 134th, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 56th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.210, while he ranks 103rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.08%.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, and his 29.04 putts-per-round average ranks 110th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134291.9292.8
    Greens in Regulation %10365.08%56.75%
    Putts Per Round11029.0428.1
    Par Breakers6925.40%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance15117.46%18.65%

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
    • As of now, Young has accumulated 151 points, which ranks him 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.213.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.646. He finished 41st in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.814, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1580.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.210-0.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.341-1.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0430.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.015-1.847

    Young's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1567-71-65-69-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1470-68-63-66-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2169-66-75-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4371-69-71-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-66-65-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5269-68-70-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

