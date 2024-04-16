Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Carl Yuan hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 58th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Yuan's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Yuan's Recent Performances
- Yuan has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Yuan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
- Carl Yuan has averaged 308.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of -0.774 in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yuan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.371 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.8 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan sports a -0.248 average that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 60.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 28.20 putts per round (25th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|311.8
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|60.89%
|57.14%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.20
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|106
|24.00%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|16.22%
|15.87%
Yuan's Best Finishes
- Yuan hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times (40%).
- Currently, Yuan has 230 points, ranking him 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086 (he finished fourth in that event).
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.080 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan put up his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.675. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked fourth in the field.
Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.371
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.248
|-1.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.217
|0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.315
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.025
|-0.774
Yuan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-67-74-70
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
