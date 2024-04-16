PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Carl Yuan hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 58th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • This is Yuan's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Yuan's Recent Performances

    • Yuan has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Yuan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
    • Carl Yuan has averaged 308.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of -0.774 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yuan .

    Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Yuan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.371 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.8 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan sports a -0.248 average that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 60.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yuan's -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 28.20 putts per round (25th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5311.8308.6
    Greens in Regulation %16560.89%57.14%
    Putts Per Round2528.2028.5
    Par Breakers10624.00%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance12916.22%15.87%

    Yuan's Best Finishes

    • Yuan hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut four times (40%).
    • Currently, Yuan has 230 points, ranking him 82nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.080 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan put up his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.675. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3710.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.248-1.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.2170.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.315-0.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.025-0.774

    Yuan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta5569-68-74-69-46
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-75+3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1868-67-74-70-948
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1470-66-64-71-1755
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-67E--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7369-67-73-77+63
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6872-69-77-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-66-67-72-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

