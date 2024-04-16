Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Yuan has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Yuan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.

Carl Yuan has averaged 308.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Yuan has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.