Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Callum Tarren of England plays his tee shoot from the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Callum Tarren hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2022.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Tarren has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Tarren's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|MC
|72-75
|+3
Tarren's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tarren has an average finish of 71st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Tarren has an average finishing position of 71st in his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been +4.
- In terms of driving distance, Callum Tarren has averaged 307.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Tarren has an average of 1.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren is averaging -3.543 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tarren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.388 (155th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 161st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.506. Additionally, he ranks 180th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 57.58%.
- On the greens, Tarren has registered a -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 120th on TOUR, while he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.36. He has broken par 21.46% of the time (155th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|307.1
|307.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|57.58%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.36
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|155
|21.46%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|181
|21.21%
|20.24%
Tarren's Best Finishes
- Tarren has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 20%.
- Currently, Tarren ranks 203rd in the FedExCup standings with 6 points.
Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160.
- Tarren put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.733. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 1.465 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.388
|-0.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.506
|-2.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.410
|-1.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.179
|1.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.483
|-3.543
Tarren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-71-72-74
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|71-67-79-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|67-69-63-70
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.