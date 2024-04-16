PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Callum Tarren of England plays his tee shoot from the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Callum Tarren hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Tarren has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Tarren's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/24/2022MC72-75+3

    Tarren's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Tarren has an average finish of 71st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been +4.
    • In terms of driving distance, Callum Tarren has averaged 307.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tarren has an average of 1.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren is averaging -3.543 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Tarren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.388 (155th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 161st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.506. Additionally, he ranks 180th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 57.58%.
    • On the greens, Tarren has registered a -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 120th on TOUR, while he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.36. He has broken par 21.46% of the time (155th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22307.1307.1
    Greens in Regulation %18057.58%55.56%
    Putts Per Round13929.3628.7
    Par Breakers15521.46%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance18121.21%20.24%

    Tarren's Best Finishes

    • Tarren has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 20%.
    • Currently, Tarren ranks 203rd in the FedExCup standings with 6 points.

    Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160.
    • Tarren put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.733. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 1.465 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.388-0.960
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.506-2.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.410-1.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.1791.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.483-3.543

    Tarren's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-77+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-71-72-74+34
    May 18-21PGA Championship2971-67-79-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4369-72-73-70-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3367-69-63-70-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2967-68-71-69-1327
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

