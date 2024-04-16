Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160.

Tarren put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.733. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 1.465 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165), which ranked ninth in the field.