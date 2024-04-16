PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brian Stuard Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

    Brian Stuard enters the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 coming off a 68th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Stuard at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Stuard has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In 2023, Stuard missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Stuard's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/2023MC72-73+1
    3/24/2022770-68-69-68-13
    3/25/20216971-72-75-77+7
    9/24/20203367-71-73-70-7
    3/28/2019MC71-72-1

    Stuard's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Stuard has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Stuard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
    • Off the tee, Brian Stuard has averaged 258.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stuard has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stuard is averaging -2.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Stuard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance192271.5258.6
    Greens in Regulation %18862.40%58.73%
    Putts Per Round3028.4228.9
    Par Breakers18419.33%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance10714.16%9.92%

    Stuard's Best Finishes

    • Stuard did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 27 tournaments).
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • Last season Stuard's best performance came when he shot -11 and finished 33rd at the Barbasol Championship.
    • Stuard compiled 90 points last season, which ranked him 204th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stuard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee192-1.077-2.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.352-0.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.1090.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2360.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Total182-1.084-2.224

    Stuard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-71+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC74-68E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-74+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-76+6--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5168-68-73-67-87
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3373-66-69-69-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4570-68-70-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3770-64-70-68-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6868-72-71-73-42

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stuard as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

