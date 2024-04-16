Brian Stuard Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
Brian Stuard enters the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 coming off a 68th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his last competition.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Stuard has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 36th.
- In 2023, Stuard missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Stuard's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|3/24/2022
|7
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|3/25/2021
|69
|71-72-75-77
|+7
|9/24/2020
|33
|67-71-73-70
|-7
|3/28/2019
|MC
|71-72
|-1
Stuard's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Stuard has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Stuard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
- Off the tee, Brian Stuard has averaged 258.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stuard has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stuard is averaging -2.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stuard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|192
|271.5
|258.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|188
|62.40%
|58.73%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.42
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|184
|19.33%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.16%
|9.92%
Stuard's Best Finishes
- Stuard did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 27 tournaments).
- In those 27 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Last season Stuard's best performance came when he shot -11 and finished 33rd at the Barbasol Championship.
- Stuard compiled 90 points last season, which ranked him 204th in the FedExCup standings.
Stuard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|192
|-1.077
|-2.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.352
|-0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.109
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.236
|0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-1.084
|-2.224
Stuard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-68-73-67
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|73-66-69-69
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-68-70-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|70-64-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Stuard as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.