Brian Stuard Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five appearances, Stuard has an average finish of 53rd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Stuard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.

Off the tee, Brian Stuard has averaged 258.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Stuard has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.