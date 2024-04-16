Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five events, Wu finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Wu has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of -10 in his only recent appearance.

In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five starts.

Wu is averaging -1.282 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.