PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    After he finished 28th in this tournament in 2022, Brandon Wu has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Wu's average finish has been 28th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Wu finished 28th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2022).
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Wu's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/24/20222869-72-72-68-7
    3/25/2021MC72-77+5

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Wu finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Wu has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of -10 in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wu is averaging -1.282 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -4.379 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.267 (144th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.9 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 105th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.084, while he ranks 27th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.67%.
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 90th on TOUR this season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranks 139th. He has broken par 26.00% of the time (45th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance116293.9292.0
    Greens in Regulation %2768.67%64.35%
    Putts Per Round13929.3629.8
    Par Breakers4526.00%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.67%15.74%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu has played 10 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Wu, who has 118 points, currently sits 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.578 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.900. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.244), which ranked 16th in the field.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.267-1.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.084-1.928
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.094-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.050-1.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.396-4.379

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta366-64-67-68-19190
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2370-68-67-64-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-69-67-69-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.