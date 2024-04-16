Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
After he finished 28th in this tournament in 2022, Brandon Wu has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Wu's average finish has been 28th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Wu finished 28th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2022).
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Wu's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|28
|69-72-72-68
|-7
|3/25/2021
|MC
|72-77
|+5
Wu's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Wu finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Wu has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of -10 in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Wu is averaging -1.282 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -4.379 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.267 (144th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.9 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 105th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.084, while he ranks 27th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.67%.
- On the greens, Wu's 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 90th on TOUR this season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranks 139th. He has broken par 26.00% of the time (45th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|293.9
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|68.67%
|64.35%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.36
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|45
|26.00%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.67%
|15.74%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu has played 10 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Wu, who has 118 points, currently sits 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.578 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.900. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.244), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.267
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.084
|-1.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.094
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.050
|-1.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.396
|-4.379
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|66-64-67-68
|-19
|190
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|70-68-67-64
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.