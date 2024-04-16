Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Horschel has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.

Billy Horschel has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Horschel has an average of 0.882 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.