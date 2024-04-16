PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Billy Horschel of the United States watches his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic looking for better results April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Horschel is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Horschel's Recent Performances

    • Horschel has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.
    • Billy Horschel has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has an average of 0.882 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel is averaging 4.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Horschel owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.307 (45th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.5 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 73rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.145, while he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.73%.
    • On the greens, Horschel's 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, while he averages 29.38 putts per round (143rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100295.5296.3
    Greens in Regulation %870.73%68.06%
    Putts Per Round14329.3829.0
    Par Breakers7225.21%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1612.18%12.15%

    Horschel's Best Finishes

    • Horschel has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
    • Currently, Horschel sits 76th in the FedExCup standings with 262 points.

    Horschel's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.618 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.092 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.803, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.
    • Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.3071.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1450.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.1411.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5780.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1714.204

    Horschel's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-74-70-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC84-72+12--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4373-67-71-74+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
