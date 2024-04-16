Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Billy Horschel of the United States watches his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic looking for better results April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the Valero Texas Open.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Horschel is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Horschel's Recent Performances
- Horschel has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.
- Billy Horschel has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has an average of 0.882 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel is averaging 4.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Horschel owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.307 (45th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.5 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 73rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.145, while he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.73%.
- On the greens, Horschel's 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, while he averages 29.38 putts per round (143rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|295.5
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|70.73%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.38
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|72
|25.21%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.18%
|12.15%
Horschel's Best Finishes
- Horschel has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Currently, Horschel sits 76th in the FedExCup standings with 262 points.
Horschel's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.618 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.092 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.803, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.
- Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.307
|1.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.145
|0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.141
|1.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.578
|0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.171
|4.204
Horschel's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|84-72
|+12
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|73-67-71-74
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|4
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
