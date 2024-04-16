Bill Haas Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five appearances, Haas has an average finish of 72nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Haas hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 72nd.

He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.

Bill Haas has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Haas is averaging 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting.