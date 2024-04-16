PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Bill Haas Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Bill Haas of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Bill Haas shot -9 and took 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Latest odds for Haas at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Haas has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -7.
    • Haas last participated in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, finishing 24th with a score of -9.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Haas' Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20232469-70-70-70-9
    3/24/20224472-67-73-71-5
    3/25/2021MC73-73+2
    9/24/2020MC70-74E

    Haas' Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Haas has an average finish of 72nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Haas hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 72nd.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
    • Bill Haas has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Haas is averaging 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Haas is averaging -2.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Haas .

    Haas' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-296.4297.4
    Greens in Regulation %-64.54%53.82%
    Putts Per Round-29.0030.0
    Par Breakers-20.26%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.36%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' Best Finishes

    • Haas played 11 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 45.5%.
    • Last season Haas had his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta. He shot E and finished 70th (24 shots back of the winner).
    • With 65 points last season, Haas ranked 211th in the FedExCup standings.

    Haas' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.952

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta7069-71-73-71E3
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7468-69-68-72-73
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenW/D71-72-75+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-73-71-4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

