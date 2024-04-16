Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Ben Taylor of England hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
When he hits the links April 18-21, Ben Taylor will aim to build upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2021, he shot +2 and placed 54th at Corales Golf Club.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Taylor's average finish has been 54th, and his average score +2, over his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2021, he finished 54th after posting a score of +2.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Taylor's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/25/2021
|54
|71-73-72-74
|+2
|9/24/2020
|MC
|70-73
|-1
Taylor's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor is averaging -0.258 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -4.516 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.828 this season, which ranks 179th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a -0.860 mark (178th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Taylor has registered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR, while he ranks 149th with a putts-per-round average of 29.50. He has broken par 18.89% of the time (181st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|296.8
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|60.28%
|56.67%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.50
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|181
|18.89%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|20.00%
|21.11%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 10% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- As of now, Taylor has collected 4 points, which ranks him 207th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his -0.027 mark ranked in the field.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.867 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.889.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.847). That ranked in the field.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-0.828
|-1.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.860
|-2.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.039
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.066
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.716
|-4.516
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|72-72-78-71
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
