PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Ben Taylor of England hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Ben Taylor of England hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links April 18-21, Ben Taylor will aim to build upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2021, he shot +2 and placed 54th at Corales Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Taylor's average finish has been 54th, and his average score +2, over his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2021, he finished 54th after posting a score of +2.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Taylor's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/25/20215471-73-72-74+2
    9/24/2020MC70-73-1

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor is averaging -0.258 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -4.516 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.828 this season, which ranks 179th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a -0.860 mark (178th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Taylor has registered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR, while he ranks 149th with a putts-per-round average of 29.50. He has broken par 18.89% of the time (181st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91296.8301.3
    Greens in Regulation %17060.28%56.67%
    Putts Per Round14929.5029.6
    Par Breakers18118.89%13.89%
    Bogey Avoidance17720.00%21.11%

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Taylor has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 10% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
    • As of now, Taylor has collected 4 points, which ranks him 207th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his -0.027 mark ranked in the field.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.867 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.889.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.847). That ranked in the field.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-0.828-1.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.860-2.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0390.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.066-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-1.716-4.516

    Taylor's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta867-70-66-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6972-72-78-71+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-78+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-68-77+33
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.