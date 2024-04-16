Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following an 81st-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Silverman has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once of late, in 2019. He finished 12th, posting a score of -12.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Silverman's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2019
|12
|70-68-69-69
|-12
Silverman's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Silverman has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging -1.280 Strokes Gained: Total.
Silverman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Silverman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.091, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.9 yards) ranks 156th, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman ranks 107th on TOUR with a mark of -0.094.
- On the greens, Silverman's 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 54th on TOUR this season, and his 29.06 putts-per-round average ranks 115th. He has broken par 22.74% of the time (130th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|287.9
|285.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|68.06%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|115
|29.06
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|130
|22.74%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|11.98%
|14.58%
Silverman's Best Finishes
- Silverman, who has participated in 10 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Silverman, who has 177 points, currently ranks 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Silverman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.800.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.196 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817. He finished 18th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Silverman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.091
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.094
|-0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.216
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.287
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.500
|-1.280
Silverman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
