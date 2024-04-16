Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Silverman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.800.

Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.196 mark ranked 11th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817. He finished 18th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.