2H AGO

Ben Martin Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Ben Martin of the United States plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Ben Martin hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a seventh-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Martin at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Martin has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 18th.
    • In Martin's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he finished eighth after posting a score of -13.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Martin's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/2023866-72-69-68-13
    3/24/2022266-66-70-70-16
    3/25/2021971-70-71-69-7
    9/24/20205268-71-75-69-5

    Martin's Recent Performances

    • Martin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Martin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ben Martin has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has an average of 1.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging 2.680 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Martin .

    Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Martin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.032 this season (106th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.7 yards) ranks 148th, while his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin ranks 20th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.568, while he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Martin has delivered a 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.62. He has broken par 25.00% of the time (76th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance148289.7288.1
    Greens in Regulation %6166.67%65.43%
    Putts Per Round4928.6228.2
    Par Breakers7625.00%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.46%13.89%

    Martin's Best Finishes

    • Martin has played nine tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
    • As of now, Martin has compiled 155 points, which ranks him 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.351.
    • Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 32nd in the field at 1.179. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.080). That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.032-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5683.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.311-1.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1831.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4092.680

    Martin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4668-66-73-71-610
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-69-68-79+55
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6367-68-69-72-44
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-67-67-73-310
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-72-66-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2765-70-66-69-14--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express5668-64-67-75-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3773-67-72-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-70-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-71-71-67-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6768-71-76-73+43
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-71-70-68-885

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

