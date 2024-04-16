Ben Martin Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Ben Martin of the United States plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Ben Martin hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a seventh-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Martin has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 18th.
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he finished eighth after posting a score of -13.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Martin's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|8
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|3/24/2022
|2
|66-66-70-70
|-16
|3/25/2021
|9
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|9/24/2020
|52
|68-71-75-69
|-5
Martin's Recent Performances
- Martin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Martin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Martin has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has an average of 1.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging 2.680 Strokes Gained: Total.
Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Martin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.032 this season (106th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.7 yards) ranks 148th, while his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin ranks 20th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.568, while he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Martin has delivered a 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.62. He has broken par 25.00% of the time (76th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|289.7
|288.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|66.67%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.62
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|76
|25.00%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.46%
|13.89%
Martin's Best Finishes
- Martin has played nine tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
- As of now, Martin has compiled 155 points, which ranks him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.351.
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 32nd in the field at 1.179. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.080). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.032
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.568
|3.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.311
|-1.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.183
|1.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.409
|2.680
Martin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|68-66-73-71
|-6
|10
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-69-68-79
|+5
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|63
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-67-67-73
|-3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-72-66
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|65-70-66-69
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|68-64-67-75
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|73-67-72-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-71-71-67
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|68-71-76-73
|+4
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.