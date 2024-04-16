Ben Martin Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.351.

Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 32nd in the field at 1.179. In that tournament, he finished seventh.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.080). That ranked 15th in the field.