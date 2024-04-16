Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Ben Kohles of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles looks for better results in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he finished 28th shooting -7 in this tournament in 2022.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Kohles has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 28th, posting a score of -7.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Kohles' Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|28
|72-67-69-73
|-7
Kohles' Recent Performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Kohles has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 280.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -3.836 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -6.319 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kohles' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kohles has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.072, which ranks 114th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (281.5 yards) ranks 178th, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles sports a -0.581 mark (164th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.827 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 176th this season, and his 29.78 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|281.5
|280.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|65.22%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.78
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|169
|20.29%
|14.29%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|17.63%
|15.48%
Kohles' Best Finishes
- Kohles has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 40%.
- Currently, Kohles has 73 points, placing him 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 1.185. He finished 52nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.242 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.736), which ranked 30th in the field.
- Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 52nd in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.072
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.581
|-1.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.607
|-1.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.827
|-3.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-2.087
|-6.319
Kohles' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.