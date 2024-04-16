Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224.

Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 1.185. He finished 52nd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.242 mark ranked in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.736), which ranked 30th in the field.