PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Ben Kohles of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Ben Kohles of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles looks for better results in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he finished 28th shooting -7 in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Kohles has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 28th, posting a score of -7.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Kohles' Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/24/20222872-67-69-73-7

    Kohles' Recent Performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Kohles has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 280.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -3.836 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -6.319 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kohles has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.072, which ranks 114th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (281.5 yards) ranks 178th, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles sports a -0.581 mark (164th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kohles' -0.827 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 176th this season, and his 29.78 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance178281.5280.1
    Greens in Regulation %9665.22%65.08%
    Putts Per Round17129.7830.0
    Par Breakers16920.29%14.29%
    Bogey Avoidance15517.63%15.48%

    Kohles' Best Finishes

    • Kohles has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 40%.
    • Currently, Kohles has 73 points, placing him 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 1.185. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.242 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.736), which ranked 30th in the field.
    • Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 52nd in the field.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0720.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.581-1.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.607-1.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting176-0.827-3.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-2.087-6.319

    Kohles' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.