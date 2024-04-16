Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Griffin has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Griffin has an average of 1.848 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.