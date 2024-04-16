Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Ben Griffin of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 39th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In the past five years, this is Griffin's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Griffin's Recent Performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of 1.848 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 2.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.265 ranks 142nd on TOUR this season, and his 52.8% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 117th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.154, while he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.81%.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, while he averages 28.32 putts per round (30th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|292.5
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|63.81%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.32
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|103
|24.17%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|13.96%
|15.12%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times (75%).
- Griffin, who has 230 points, currently ranks 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.454. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.562 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.129 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.898). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.265
|-1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.154
|0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.394
|1.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.306
|1.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.281
|2.873
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.