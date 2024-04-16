PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Ben Griffin of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 39th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Griffin's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has an average of 1.848 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 2.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.265 ranks 142nd on TOUR this season, and his 52.8% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 117th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.154, while he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.81%.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, while he averages 28.32 putts per round (30th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129292.5292.2
    Greens in Regulation %12463.81%62.04%
    Putts Per Round3028.3228.2
    Par Breakers10324.17%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance6113.96%15.12%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times (75%).
    • Griffin, who has 230 points, currently ranks 82nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.454. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.562 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.129 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.898). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.265-1.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.1540.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3941.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.3061.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2812.873

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

