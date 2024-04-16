PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Austin Smotherman Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Austin Smotherman concluded the weekend at -4, good for a 68th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Smotherman has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of +6.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Smotherman's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/24/2022MC75-75+6

    Smotherman's Recent Performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
    • Austin Smotherman has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Smotherman is averaging -0.404 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Smotherman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94300.4297.3
    Greens in Regulation %12066.44%47.53%
    Putts Per Round10329.0329.1
    Par Breakers6422.78%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance14214.83%11.73%

    Smotherman's Best Finishes

    • Smotherman last season took part in 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 17 times (50%).
    • Last season Smotherman put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished fifth with a score of -16 (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Smotherman placed 129th in the FedExCup standings with 293 points last season.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.016-3.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.0630.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.2841.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0040.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.335-0.404

    Smotherman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta563-70-68-67-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-73-70-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-70-72-72-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-72-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-70-69-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC78-73+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2766-71-67-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-66-70-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-67-71-64-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5964-68-69-74-9--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5371-65-68-68-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-73-69-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6869-70-73-72-42

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

