Austin Smotherman Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Austin Smotherman concluded the weekend at -4, good for a 68th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 aiming for better results.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Smotherman has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of +6.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Smotherman's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|MC
|75-75
|+6
Smotherman's Recent Performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
- Austin Smotherman has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Smotherman is averaging -0.404 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|300.4
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|66.44%
|47.53%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.03
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|64
|22.78%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|14.83%
|11.73%
Smotherman's Best Finishes
- Smotherman last season took part in 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 17 times (50%).
- Last season Smotherman put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished fifth with a score of -16 (eight shots back of the winner).
- Smotherman placed 129th in the FedExCup standings with 293 points last season.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.016
|-3.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.063
|0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.284
|1.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.004
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.335
|-0.404
Smotherman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|63-70-68-67
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-73-70-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|66-71-67-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-66-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-67-71-64
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|64-68-69-74
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-65-68-68
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|69-70-73-72
|-4
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.