Austin Smotherman Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Smotherman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.

Austin Smotherman has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.