2H AGO

Austin Cook Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Austin Cook looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Cook at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Cook has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 36th.
    • Cook last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, finishing 13th with a score of -12.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Cook's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20231370-68-71-67-12
    3/24/20225873-70-74-71E

    Cook's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Cook has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Cook has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 279.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cook is averaging -1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Cook is averaging -0.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cook .

    Cook's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance187282.3279.5
    Greens in Regulation %15365.16%54.01%
    Putts Per Round4428.5529.2
    Par Breakers13521.05%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.46%11.73%

    Cook's Best Finishes

    • Cook teed off in 32 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 11 times (34.4%).
    • Last season Cook put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 10th with a score of -15 (three shots back of the winner).
    • Cook compiled 140 points last season, which placed him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cook's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee185-0.564-1.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.3190.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2612.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.135-1.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-0.757-0.508

    Cook's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3966-70-71-70-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-78+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5669-69-74-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6868-69-75-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1072-67-68-62-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1368-66-68-66-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1068-71-66-68-1535
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-70-68-16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
