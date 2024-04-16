Austin Cook Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Over his last five appearances, Cook has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Cook has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been -6.

Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 279.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cook is averaging -1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting.