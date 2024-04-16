Austin Cook Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Austin Cook looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Cook has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 36th.
- Cook last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, finishing 13th with a score of -12.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Cook's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|13
|70-68-71-67
|-12
|3/24/2022
|58
|73-70-74-71
|E
Cook's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Cook has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cook has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 279.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cook is averaging -1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cook is averaging -0.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cook's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|187
|282.3
|279.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|65.16%
|54.01%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.55
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|135
|21.05%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|11.73%
Cook's Best Finishes
- Cook teed off in 32 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 11 times (34.4%).
- Last season Cook put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 10th with a score of -15 (three shots back of the winner).
- Cook compiled 140 points last season, which placed him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Cook's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|185
|-0.564
|-1.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.319
|0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.261
|2.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.135
|-1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-0.757
|-0.508
Cook's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|66-70-71-70
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-69-75-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|72-67-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-66-68-66
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
