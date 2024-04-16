PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course April 18-21, Alex Smalley will look to build upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2022, he shot -16 and finished second at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Smalley has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of -10.
    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2022, he finished second after posting a score of -16.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Smalley's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/24/2022269-65-73-65-16
    3/25/20212273-69-69-73-4
    9/24/20201470-67-72-69-10

    Smalley's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Smalley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Alex Smalley has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging -1.978 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of -3.316 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Smalley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 (103rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.2 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 116th on TOUR with a mark of -0.137.
    • On the greens, Smalley's -1.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 183rd on TOUR this season, and his 30.10 putts-per-round average ranks 179th. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (140th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59300.2300.4
    Greens in Regulation %14962.70%59.44%
    Putts Per Round17930.1030.0
    Par Breakers14022.22%13.89%
    Bogey Avoidance17119.31%18.89%

    Smalley's Best Finishes

    • Smalley is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 11 tournaments).
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut two times.
    • Currently, Smalley has 45 points, ranking him 165th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 2.350 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.280. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.076. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.205). That ranked in the field.
    • Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.016-0.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.1370.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.434-1.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting183-1.085-1.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Total177-1.672-3.316

    Smalley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-68+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1873-65-68-71-747
    May 18-21PGA Championship2373-72-70-68+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4070-71-68-72+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2573-70-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-62-64-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4772-66-69-71-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

