Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
When he takes the course April 18-21, Alex Smalley will look to build upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2022, he shot -16 and finished second at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Smalley has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of -10.
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2022, he finished second after posting a score of -16.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Smalley's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|2
|69-65-73-65
|-16
|3/25/2021
|22
|73-69-69-73
|-4
|9/24/2020
|14
|70-67-72-69
|-10
Smalley's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Smalley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Alex Smalley has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging -1.978 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of -3.316 in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Smalley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 (103rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.2 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 116th on TOUR with a mark of -0.137.
- On the greens, Smalley's -1.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 183rd on TOUR this season, and his 30.10 putts-per-round average ranks 179th. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (140th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|300.2
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|62.70%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|179
|30.10
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.22%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|19.31%
|18.89%
Smalley's Best Finishes
- Smalley is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 11 tournaments).
- In those 11 events, he made the cut two times.
- Currently, Smalley has 45 points, ranking him 165th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 2.350 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.280. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.076. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.205). That ranked in the field.
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.016
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.137
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.434
|-1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-1.085
|-1.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-1.672
|-3.316
Smalley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|73-65-68-71
|-7
|47
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
