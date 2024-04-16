Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 2.350 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.280. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.076. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.205). That ranked in the field.