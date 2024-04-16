PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Alex Noren Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Alex Noren of Sweden plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Alex Noren of Sweden plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Alex Noren ended the weekend at -5, good for a 14th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • This is Noren's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Noren's Recent Performances

    • Noren has earned one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Noren has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
    • Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 1.092 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 5.643 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Noren .

    Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Noren has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.323 this season, which ranks 41st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.8 yards) ranks 135th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 46th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.320. Additionally, he ranks third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.63%.
    • On the greens, Noren has registered a 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a putts-per-round average of 29.44, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 24.49% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135291.8292.0
    Greens in Regulation %372.63%72.22%
    Putts Per Round14629.4429.5
    Par Breakers9424.49%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance39.88%9.72%

    Noren's Best Finishes

    • Noren has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut eight times (100%).
    • Currently, Noren has 374 points, ranking him 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Noren's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.728. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 5.046 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.151, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
    • Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3231.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3201.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.3631.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1871.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1945.643

    Noren's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2968-69-74-69E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5272-74-71-77+68
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-67-67-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-75-71-70E36
    July 27-303M Open1371-66-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3872-66-68-69-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1169-71-66-65-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-72-66-72-547

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.