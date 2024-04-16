Alex Noren Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Alex Noren of Sweden plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Alex Noren ended the weekend at -5, good for a 14th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 aiming for a higher finish.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Noren's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Noren's Recent Performances
- Noren has earned one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Noren has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
- Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 1.092 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 5.643 in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Noren has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.323 this season, which ranks 41st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.8 yards) ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 46th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.320. Additionally, he ranks third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.63%.
- On the greens, Noren has registered a 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a putts-per-round average of 29.44, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 24.49% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|291.8
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|72.63%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.44
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|94
|24.49%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|9.88%
|9.72%
Noren's Best Finishes
- Noren has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut eight times (100%).
- Currently, Noren has 374 points, ranking him 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.728. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 5.046 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.151, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.
Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.323
|1.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.320
|1.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.363
|1.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.187
|1.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.194
|5.643
Noren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|68-69-74-69
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|69-71-66-65
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-72-66-72
|-5
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.