Alex Noren Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.728. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734 (he finished ninth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 5.046 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.151, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.