Adrien Dumont de Chassart Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.981 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 60th in that event.

Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 0.844.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.683 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.234, which ranked 19th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 81st.