Adrien Dumont de Chassart Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Adrien Dumont de Chassart looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In the past five years, this is Dumont de Chassart's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Dumont de Chassart's Recent Performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Dumont de Chassart has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging -6.267 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dumont de Chassart's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.438 ranks 158th on TOUR this season, and his 51.7% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 174th on TOUR with a mark of -0.775.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a -0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.88, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|302.8
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|63.46%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.88
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|158
|21.37%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|183
|21.58%
|19.84%
Dumont de Chassart's Best Finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has played 10 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times (40%).
- With 64 points, Dumont de Chassart currently ranks 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.981 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 60th in that event.
- Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 0.844.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.683 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.234, which ranked 19th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 81st.
- Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.742) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 60th in the field. He finished 60th in that event.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.438
|-1.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.775
|-2.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.667
|-0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.691
|-1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-2.572
|-6.267
Dumont de Chassart's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.