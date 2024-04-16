Adam Long Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Adam Long of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Adam Long hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Long has an average score of -14, with an average finish of fifth.
- In Long's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Long's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|9/24/2020
|5
|70-65-64-75
|-14
Long's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Long has an average finish of 56th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Long has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Long has averaged 277.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Long is averaging -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Long has an average of -3.448 in his past five tournaments.
Long's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.9
|277.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|66.32%
|31.60%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.65
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|108
|21.68%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|13.82%
|15.97%
Long's Best Finishes
- Long took part in 38 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 38 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Long put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 13th with a score of -16 (eight shots back of the winner).
- Long's 222 points last season placed him 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Long's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-2.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.449
|-1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.209
|0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.320
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.102
|-3.448
Long's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|70-68-70-65
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-65-71-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-71
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|74-69-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|66-67-71-69
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-65-72-68
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|69-69-73-68
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|73-67-72-69
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.