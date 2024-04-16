Adam Long Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five events, Long has an average finish of 56th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Long has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Adam Long has averaged 277.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Long is averaging -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting.