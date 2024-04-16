PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Long Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Adam Long of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Adam Long hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Long at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Long has an average score of -14, with an average finish of fifth.
    • In Long's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Long's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/2023MC74-74+4
    9/24/2020570-65-64-75-14

    Long's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Long has an average finish of 56th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Long has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adam Long has averaged 277.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Long is averaging -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Long has an average of -3.448 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Long .

    Long's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168290.9277.9
    Greens in Regulation %12566.32%31.60%
    Putts Per Round5428.6529.3
    Par Breakers10821.68%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance8813.82%15.97%

    Long's Best Finishes

    • Long took part in 38 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 38 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season Long put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 13th with a score of -16 (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Long's 222 points last season placed him 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Long's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.182-2.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.449-1.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2090.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.320-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.102-3.448

    Long's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1870-68-70-65-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-65-71-66-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-71+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5774-69-74-70-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1666-67-71-69-1528
    July 27-303M Open3770-65-72-68-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3569-69-73-68-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3566-68-72-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-66-67-69-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1366-68-65-69-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6473-67-72-69+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

