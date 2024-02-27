Zach Johnson Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his most recent competition at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zach Johnson finished the weekend at -3, good for a 60th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 aiming for better results.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Johnson's average finish has been 29th, and his average score E, over his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Johnson finished 12th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Johnson's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Johnson has an average finish of 43rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Johnson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.
- Zach Johnson has averaged 284.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -0.997 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Johnson is averaging -1.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Johnson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199 last season, which ranked 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranked 171st, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranked 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson had a -0.310 mark that ranked 164th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 65.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson registered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13, and he ranked 192nd by breaking par 17.73% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|290.1
|284.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.77%
|51.59%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.13
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|192
|17.73%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|13.73%
|11.90%
Johnson's Best Finishes
- Johnson, who took part in 21 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Johnson put up his best performance at The American Express, where he finished 25th with a score of -19 (10 shots back of the winner).
- With 196 points last season, Johnson ranked 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where his 1.647 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 3.937. He finished 12th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.680. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.983, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 70th.
- Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.849) at The Honda Classic (February 2023), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.199
|-0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.310
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.029
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.109
|-0.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.429
|-1.189
Johnson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|68
|73-73-72-78
|+8
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|75-70-74-73
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|66-71-73-71
|-3
|6
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-71-74-71
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-66-69-65
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|71-69-68-74
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|75-69-71-74
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
