PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Zach Johnson Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Johnson Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    In his most recent competition at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zach Johnson finished the weekend at -3, good for a 60th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Johnson's average finish has been 29th, and his average score E, over his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Johnson finished 12th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
    • Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Johnson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Johnson has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Johnson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.
    • Zach Johnson has averaged 284.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -0.997 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Johnson is averaging -1.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Johnson .

    Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Johnson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199 last season, which ranked 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranked 171st, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranked 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson had a -0.310 mark that ranked 164th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 65.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Johnson registered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13, and he ranked 192nd by breaking par 17.73% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance171290.1284.2
    Greens in Regulation %13765.77%51.59%
    Putts Per Round11829.1330.6
    Par Breakers19217.73%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance8013.73%11.90%

    Johnson's Best Finishes

    • Johnson, who took part in 21 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Last season Johnson put up his best performance at The American Express, where he finished 25th with a score of -19 (10 shots back of the winner).
    • With 196 points last season, Johnson ranked 160th in the FedExCup standings.

    Johnson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where his 1.647 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 3.937. He finished 12th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.680. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.983, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 70th.
    • Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.849) at The Honda Classic (February 2023), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.199-0.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.3100.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.0290.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.109-0.997
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.429-1.189

    Johnson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6873-73-72-78+84
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-78+10--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3475-70-74-73+423
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5466-71-73-71-36
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-71-74-71+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-75+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-66-69-65-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7071-69-68-74-63
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3572-66-67-69-1018
    July 20-22The Open Championship5575-69-71-74+56
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 18-21The American Express2562-69-68-70-1930
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6070-70-70-71-35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.