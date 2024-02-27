Padraig Harrington Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five tournaments, Harrington has one win and two top-five finishes.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Harrington has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Padraig Harrington has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Harrington is averaging -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting.