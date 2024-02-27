Padraig Harrington Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Padraig Harrington placed 60th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, shooting a +1 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 29 - March 3 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Harrington's average finish has been 60th, and his average score +1, over his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Harrington finished 60th (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Harrington's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Harrington has one win and two top-five finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Harrington has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Padraig Harrington has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Harrington is averaging -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Harrington is averaging -1.683 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.8
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.78%
|68.15%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|27.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.96%
|28.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.85%
|9.26%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's Best Finishes
- Harrington teed off in eight tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Last season Harrington's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot -8 and finished 10th.
- Harrington collected 133 points last season, ranking 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Harrington's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.683
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|73-70-72-75
|+2
|7
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|68-73-68-71
|-8
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-71-75-69
|+7
|9
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|73-69-67-73
|+2
|33
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-66-70-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|64
|74-71-73-74
|+8
|4
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.