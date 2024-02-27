PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Harry Hall Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    In his tournament at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Harry Hall posted a 33rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Hall has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2023), posting a score of +4 and finishing 74th.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hall's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 39th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Hall has an average finishing position of 39th in his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
    • Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall is averaging 1.142 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hall's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.404 last season ranked 173rd on TOUR, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranked 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall sported a -0.304 mark (163rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hall's 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fourth on TOUR last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 41st. He broke par 23.15% of the time (49th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance101299.8292.8
    Greens in Regulation %12166.39%54.90%
    Putts Per Round4128.5328.7
    Par Breakers4923.15%26.80%
    Bogey Avoidance8513.78%15.36%

    Hall's Best Finishes

    • Hall teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Hall's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot -7 and finished third.
    • With 499 points last season, Hall ranked 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.897 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking fifth in the field at 6.087. In that tournament, he finished 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he produced a 5.491 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.887, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.450) in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.404-1.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.3041.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1580.903
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.698-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.1491.142

    Hall's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open772-64-68-71-1348
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1371-68-69-68-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-70-72-68-525
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-71-68-65-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson8367-70-74-70-32
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge362-66-72-73-7163
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-71-74-68-621
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5670-66-69-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

