Chase Johnson Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 64th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Johnson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.

Chase Johnson has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -1.728 Strokes Gained: Putting.