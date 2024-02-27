Chase Johnson Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his last competition at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, Chase Johnson concluded the weekend at +5, good for a 51st-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 aiming for a better finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Johnson's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Johnson's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 64th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Johnson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
- Chase Johnson has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -1.728 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Johnson is averaging -5.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.4
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.56%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.40
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.56%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.22%
|15.12%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's Best Finishes
- Johnson did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in three tournaments).
- In those three events, he made the cut two times (66.7%).
- Last season Johnson's best performance came when he shot +5 and finished 51st at The Genesis Invitational.
Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-4.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.149
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|70-70-68-73
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|69
|67-69-72-71
|-9
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|51
|72-70-73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
