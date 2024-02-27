PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zac Blair Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Zac Blair will compete February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his last tournament he took 49th in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting -5 at TPC Scottsdale.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Blair has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of -1.
    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished 49th after posting a score of -1.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Blair's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Blair has an average finish of 54th.
    • Blair has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
    • Zac Blair has averaged 269.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has an average of -1.647 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of -0.212 in his past five tournaments.
    Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Blair had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 last season, which ranked 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (281.6 yards) ranked 189th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Blair ranked 88th on TOUR with an average of 0.093 per round. Additionally, he ranked 118th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.45%.
    • On the greens, Blair delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 97th on TOUR, while he ranked 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He broke par 21.08% of the time (134th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance189281.6269.9
    Greens in Regulation %11866.45%55.56%
    Putts Per Round7928.9130.4
    Par Breakers13421.08%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance15915.31%10.80%

    Blair's Best Finishes

    • Last season Blair played 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 40.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Last season Blair had his best performance at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He shot -20 and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
    • Blair's 465 points last season ranked him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.136.
    • Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he put up a 5.475 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.384 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.509, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 48th.
    • Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) at the Travelers Championship in June 2023. That ranked second in the field.

    Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.264-0.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0930.941
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2181.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.004-1.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.050-0.212

    Blair's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1071-70-68-72-364
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4772-68-73-71E8
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship265-65-68-62-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 27-303M Open1369-66-72-64-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

