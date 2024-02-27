Zac Blair Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Zac Blair will compete February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his last tournament he took 49th in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting -5 at TPC Scottsdale.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Blair has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of -1.
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished 49th after posting a score of -1.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Blair's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Blair has an average finish of 54th.
- Blair has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
- Zac Blair has averaged 269.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has an average of -1.647 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of -0.212 in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Blair had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 last season, which ranked 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (281.6 yards) ranked 189th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Blair ranked 88th on TOUR with an average of 0.093 per round. Additionally, he ranked 118th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.45%.
- On the greens, Blair delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 97th on TOUR, while he ranked 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He broke par 21.08% of the time (134th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|189
|281.6
|269.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|66.45%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|134
|21.08%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|15.31%
|10.80%
Blair's Best Finishes
- Last season Blair played 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 40.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Last season Blair had his best performance at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He shot -20 and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- Blair's 465 points last season ranked him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.136.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he put up a 5.475 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.384 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.509, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 48th.
- Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) at the Travelers Championship in June 2023. That ranked second in the field.
Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.264
|-0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.093
|0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.218
|1.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.004
|-1.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.050
|-0.212
Blair's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-68-73-71
|E
|8
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|65-65-68-62
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.