Zac Blair Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.136.

Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he put up a 5.475 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.384 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.509, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 48th.