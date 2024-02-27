Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Norrman has an average finish of 58th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Norrman has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Norrman is averaging -3.472 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.