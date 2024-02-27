Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Vincent Norrman looks for a better result in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he placed 63rd shooting +2 in this tournament in 2023.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Norrman has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2023. He finished 63rd, posting a score of +2.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Norrman's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Norrman has an average finish of 58th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Norrman has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -3.472 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norrman has an average of -5.512 in his past five tournaments.
Norrman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Norrman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.469 last season ranked 23rd on TOUR, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranked 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman sported a 0.084 mark (90th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Norrman's -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 157th last season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranked 153rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|314.2
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.02%
|73.81%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.39
|32.2
|Par Breakers
|47
|23.20%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.05%
|16.67%
Norrman's Best Finishes
- Norrman, who took part in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Norrman's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -33.
- Norrman ranked 68th in the FedExCup standings with 636 points last season.
Norrman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.478.
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he posted a 4.294 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman produced his best performance last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.728. In that tournament, he finished first.
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.193, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.339) at the Barbasol Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Norrman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.469
|1.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.084
|-2.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.030
|-1.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.283
|-3.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.240
|-5.512
Norrman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|21
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|23
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|71-70-66-70
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|67-71-67-68
|-11
|44
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|71-69-69-65
|-14
|34
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|1
|66-67-67-66
|-33
|300
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
