Victor Perez Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.932 (he finished 45th in that tournament).

Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 2.575.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.406 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Perez delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.429 (his best mark last season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.