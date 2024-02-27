Victor Perez Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Victor Perez enters play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) after a 52nd-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was his last tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Perez's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Perez's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Perez has an average finish of 43rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Perez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Perez is averaging -2.180 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging -0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.9
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.51%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.83
|31.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.28%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.28%
|15.63%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Perez's Best Finishes
- Perez, who played five tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those five tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Perez had his best performance at the PGA Championship, where he finished 12th with a score of E (nine shots back of the winner).
Perez's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.932 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 2.575.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.406 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Perez delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.429 (his best mark last season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.178) in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
Perez's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.204
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Perez's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|70-71-75-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|70-72-69-69
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.