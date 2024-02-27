Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Alexander has an average finish of 55th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.

Alexander is averaging 1.603 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.