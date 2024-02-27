Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander looks to improve upon his 78th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Alexander finished 78th (with a score of +6) in his only appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk averaged 296.0 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75.00% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Alexander's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Alexander has an average finish of 55th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Alexander has an average finishing position of 55th in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Alexander is averaging 1.603 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -0.603 in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Alexander put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.426 last season (177th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th, while his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranked 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Alexander sported a -0.291 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 176th with a 63.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Alexander delivered a -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 159th on TOUR, while he ranked 97th with a putts-per-round average of 29.01. He broke par 20.23% of the time (160th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|63.86%
|53.47%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|160
|20.23%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|15.61%
|13.89%
Alexander's Best Finishes
- Last season Alexander took part in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Last season Alexander put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of -17 (seven shots back of the winner).
- Alexander's 425 points last season placed him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 2.268 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he posted a 6.318 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.641 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.734), which ranked 21st in the field.
- Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022. That ranked second in the field.
Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.426
|-1.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.291
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.057
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.293
|1.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-0.952
|-0.603
Alexander's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|73-70-73-75
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|20
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|81-71
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.